Arunachal Governor Praises Sikkim’s Cleanliness Efforts

GANGTOK- The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, on Monday called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd.), at Lok Bhavan in Gangtok during the latter’s two-day official visit to the State. The meeting was described as a courtesy call.

During the interaction, Governor Parnaik congratulated the Sikkim Government for the State’s recognition as the cleanest in the country. He lauded the sustained emphasis on cleanliness, environmental conservation and civic responsibility, observing that these efforts reflected a strong sense of public discipline and collective ownership among the people of Sikkim.

Also Read- Governor Highlights Strategic Role of 17 Mountain Division

The Governor also appreciated the professionalism and people-friendly approach of the Sikkim Police, noting that an efficient and humane policing system plays a crucial role in fostering public trust, safety and social harmony.

Highlighting the shared characteristics of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, Parnaik said both Himalayan States are endowed with rich biodiversity, diverse ethnic cultures and significant tourism potential. He referred to common strengths in eco-tourism, orchid diversity and the preservation of flora and fauna.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Inaugurates Academic Block at VKV Sunpura

The Governor acknowledged the cordial relationship between the Chief Ministers of the two States and expressed hope that the existing goodwill would translate into deeper cooperation in areas such as sustainable tourism, environmental conservation, cultural exchange, capacity-building initiatives and people-to-people engagement.

Drawing on his experience as the former Commander of the 17 Mountain Division in Sikkim, Parnaik also shared his views on evolving security dynamics in the region, particularly in the context of the sensitive international borders shared by both States. He emphasised the changing nature of security challenges and the need for continued vigilance, coordination and preparedness.

The Governor underscored that close cooperation between civil administration and security agencies, along with proactive inter-State coordination, remains essential for maintaining peace, stability and development across the Himalayan region.