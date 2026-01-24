Arunachal Wins 3 Medals at India Skills NE Meet

GUWAHATI- Arunachal Pradesh recorded a notable performance at the India Skills 2025–26 Northeast Regional Competition, with three young competitors securing podium finishes and one qualifying for the national-level competition. The regional event was held in Guwahati from January 19 to 22, 2026, across the Gauhati University and Assam down town University campuses.

Narang Tailyang won a silver medal in the cooking trade and received a cash prize of ₹50,000, while Nemcha Janpi secured a bronze medal in floristry with a cash prize of ₹25,000. Maga Rina earned a Medallion of Excellence in the restaurant service category. With his silver medal win, Narang Tailyang qualified for the India Skills National Competition, scheduled to be held in New Delhi in April.

The Northeast regional round marked the first stage of the ongoing India Skills Competition and featured 162 candidates from eight northeastern states competing across 26 skill categories. Narang Tailyang’s qualification makes him the first competitor from Arunachal Pradesh to advance to the India Skills National Competition, where regional champions from across the country will compete for selection to the World Skills Competition, to be held in Shanghai in September 2026.

Narang Tailyang hails from Lower Subansiri district, Nemcha Janpi from Tirap district, and Maga Rina from Kamle district. The Arunachal Pradesh delegation was led by Gyati Kacho, Deputy Director, Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (DSDE), and included Capt. Kaustav Nath, founding partner of Mind Phoenix Advisory Services LLP, and Bharat Jain, consultant, DSDE, who served as team leader.

Speaking after the medal distribution ceremony, Narang Tailyang said that passion mattered more than qualification in such competitions. He said his interest in cooking developed informally at home due to limited access to formal culinary institutes in the region, and that the India Skills platform provided his first opportunity for structured training, professional mentorship and assessment against national and international standards.

The three winners expressed gratitude to the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for sponsoring their training, providing mentorship through Mind Phoenix Advisory Services, and extending logistical support. They encouraged more youth from the state to participate in skill competitions and showcase their abilities at national and international platforms.

Congratulating the medal winners, Secretary, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Bullo Mamu, said that the youth of Arunachal Pradesh possess immense talent and potential, and emphasised the responsibility of institutions to nurture this talent by providing appropriate platforms and support.

The India Skills Competition is the country’s largest skill competition, organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation. It follows a multi-stage framework, progressing from district and state levels to regional and national rounds, culminating in the selection of competitors for the World Skills Competition.