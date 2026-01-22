Arunachal: CM Assures CoSAAP on NPS, Lateral Entry Issues

PASIGHAT- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday assured the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) that the issues raised in its memorandum, particularly those concerning the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and lateral entry, would be examined seriously and taken up at appropriate levels.

Addressing the 7th General Conference of CoSAAP at Pasighat, the Chief Minister said that concerns related to the pension system were genuine and required careful consideration. He informed the gathering that he had already discussed the issue with representatives from Arunachal Pradesh as well as delegates from neighbouring states, and assured that the matter would be raised before the Government of India at both political and administrative levels.

On the issue of lateral entry, Khandu said that although several committees had examined the matter since 2018–19, their outcomes had not been satisfactory. He stated that the issue is now being re-examined by the Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) to ensure that no injustice is done to any section of employees.

Also Read- Seva Bharati Aids Fire-Affected KGBV Students

Emphasising the role of CoSAAP, the Chief Minister called for better coordination among its federating units and district bodies. He noted that the government receives numerous memorandums from different departmental associations, and said that if issues were deliberated and fine-tuned at the CoSAAP level before submission, it would help make the demands more practical and save administrative time.

Describing government employees as the “permanent system” of governance, Khandu said that while political leadership changes, the administration is run by officers and staff. He stressed the importance of honesty, commitment and adherence to service rules, particularly in a geographically vast and strategically sensitive border state like Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- DC Seppa Trecks High-Altitude Lada-Sarli Re-Verification Camp

Referring to administrative reforms, the Chief Minister said the state government has constituted the Administrative Reforms Commission to examine manpower distribution, workload imbalances among departments and overall system efficiency. He informed that the ARC’s first meeting would be held shortly and that an interim report is already ready for discussion.

Stating that Arunachal Pradesh has more than one lakh employees, including regular, contractual and contingency staff, Khandu said the ARC would study all aspects and submit its final recommendations, after which decisions would be taken expeditiously.

Also Read- SIRD&PR Launches PRI Training Programme in Siang

He credited government employees for the state’s progress over the past decade and said their morale has improved alongside growth in infrastructure and resources. Reiterating the government’s commitment to employee welfare, he said the upcoming budget would focus on office infrastructure, residential facilities and overall upgradation.

On governance and accountability, the Chief Minister cautioned that corruption leads to project delays, public loss and reputational damage to the state. He said integrity, accountability and a healthy work culture are essential, adding that while democratic dissent is permissible, employees undermining government policies from within the system would not be tolerated.

Urging CoSAAP to focus its technical sessions not only on demands but also on performance, implementation challenges and solutions, Khandu said feedback from grassroots-level employees is vital for improving governance. Calling all stakeholders “Team Arunachal”, he said government employees would play a crucial role in achieving the vision of a developed Arunachal Pradesh by 2047.

The conference was attended by Education Minister P D Sona, legislators Ninong Ering, Tapi Darang, Oken Tayeng, Oni Panyang, Tojir Kadu and Puniyo Apum, BJP state president Kaling Moyong, and other dignitaries.