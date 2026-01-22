Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar 2.0 Camp Benefits 891 in Toru

TORU- A total of 891 beneficiaries were covered under the Sarkar Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp organised by the District Administration at Toru Government Secondary School on January 22, 2026.

The camp saw participation from multiple line departments, including District Food and Civil Supplies, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Women and Child Development, Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ARSRLM), Statistical and Economic Department, Medical Department, and the District Administration.

The programme was inaugurated by the newly elected Zilla Parishad Member of Toru, Tana Tuma Tara. The overall conduct of the camp was supervised by Circle Officer, Toru, Fema Taku, who ensured coordination among departments and smooth delivery of services.

During the camp, the District Administration issued 463 government certificates. These included 102 Permanent Resident Certificates, 70 Birth Certificates, 278 Scheduled Tribe Certificates and 13 Income Certificates.

The Medical Department conducted Non-Communicable Disease screenings for 91 individuals. Aadhaar services were also provided, with 50 new registrations and updates completed during the camp.

Animal welfare services were extended by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, which administered anti-rabies vaccines, deworming, scabies treatment and food supplements. Liver-tonic supplements and antimicrobial ointments were also distributed, benefiting a total of 40 animals.

In addition, the Department of Agriculture distributed seeds to 29 beneficiaries to support agricultural activities in the area.

Officials said the Sarkar Aapke Dwar 2.0 initiative continues to play a key role in bringing essential government services closer to citizens, strengthening grassroots governance and ensuring timely and efficient service delivery.