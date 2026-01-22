Arunachal: Seva Bharati Aids Fire-Affected KGBV Students

PASIGHAT- Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh distributed 50 mink blankets to girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Saw Mill, Pasighat, who were affected by a fire incident in one of the hostel dormitories earlier this month.

The fire broke out on Sunday, January 18, 2025, in a dormitory of the KGBV hostel. The incident was detected at an early stage and was brought under control through the prompt and courageous efforts of students and staff members, even before the arrival of the fire services.

No casualties were reported; however, the blaze caused significant damage to blankets, bedding and other personal belongings of the students.

The affected dormitory accommodates 72 boarders, of whom around 50 students reportedly lost their belongings either partially or completely. In view of the immediate needs of the students, Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh stepped in to provide humanitarian assistance.

The blankets were formally handed over to the affected students by Dr Kaling Jerang, former president and present member of Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh, in the presence of senior karyakarta Dipak Borde and other members of the organisation.

On the occasion, Head Teacher Rinkoo Upadhya and Warden Nayang Nonang expressed their gratitude to Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh for the timely support and compassionate gesture extended to the students.

In a statement, Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh reaffirmed its commitment to serve society and stand by children and students during times of distress and emergencies.