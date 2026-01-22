Arunachal

Arunachal: Seva Bharati Aids Fire-Affected KGBV Students

Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh distributed blankets to students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Pasighat, affected by a recent hostel fire incident.

Last Updated: 22/01/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Seva Bharati Aids Fire-Affected KGBV Students

PASIGHAT- Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh distributed 50 mink blankets to girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Saw Mill, Pasighat, who were affected by a fire incident in one of the hostel dormitories earlier this month.

The fire broke out on Sunday, January 18, 2025, in a dormitory of the KGBV hostel. The incident was detected at an early stage and was brought under control through the prompt and courageous efforts of students and staff members, even before the arrival of the fire services.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

No casualties were reported; however, the blaze caused significant damage to blankets, bedding and other personal belongings of the students.

Also Read- DC Seppa Trecks High-Altitude Lada-Sarli Re-Verification Camp

The affected dormitory accommodates 72 boarders, of whom around 50 students reportedly lost their belongings either partially or completely. In view of the immediate needs of the students, Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh stepped in to provide humanitarian assistance.

The blankets were formally handed over to the affected students by Dr Kaling Jerang, former president and present member of Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh, in the presence of senior karyakarta Dipak Borde and other members of the organisation.

Also Read- SIRD&PR Launches PRI Training Programme in Siang

On the occasion, Head Teacher Rinkoo Upadhya and Warden Nayang Nonang expressed their gratitude to Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh for the timely support and compassionate gesture extended to the students.

In a statement, Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh reaffirmed its commitment to serve society and stand by children and students during times of distress and emergencies.

Tags
Last Updated: 22/01/2026
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Namsai Hosts WWII Vintage Jeep Rally

Arunachal: Namsai Hosts WWII Vintage Jeep Rally

Arunachal: Diet, Nutrition Awareness Held Under NABARD JIVA

Arunachal: Diet, Nutrition Awareness Held Under NABARD JIVA

Arunachal: ICAR Organises Field Day on Vegetable Diversification

Arunachal: ICAR Organises Field Day on Vegetable Diversification

Arunachal: PM-NAPS Awareness Workshop Held in Changlang

Arunachal: PM-NAPS Awareness Workshop Held in Changlang

Arunachal: Tawang Hosts Sensitisation Meet on Women’s Safety Laws

Arunachal: Tawang Hosts Sensitisation Meet on Women’s Safety Laws

Arunachal: Mass Cleanliness Drive Held at Jang

Arunachal: Mass Cleanliness Drive Held at Jang

Arunachal: DLMC Reviews Development Schemes in Dibang Valley

Arunachal: DLMC Reviews Development Schemes in Dibang Valley

Arunachal: Piggery Training Held at Pangin in Siang District

Arunachal: Piggery Training Held at Pangin in Siang District

Arunachal: Ziro Showcases Sustainable Tourism Practices

Arunachal: Ziro Showcases Sustainable Tourism Practices

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Introduces High-Value Fruit Crops Under TSP

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Introduces High-Value Fruit Crops Under TSP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button