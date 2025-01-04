Arunachal: YMCR, Capital Police clean up 12.96 tons of garbage from Yagamso River

ITANAGAR- A massive cleanup drive was conducted today at the yagamso river in c-2 sector, Itanagar, resulting in the removal of a staggering 12.96 tons of garbage. the event, organized by the youth mission for clean river (YMCR) in collaboration with the capital police under their “police Ajin” initiative, witnessed enthusiastic participation from the local community, including members of the colony welfare committee, ward 10 IMC corporator, ward members, and a large contingent of women police personnel.

The clean drive, supported by the Itanagar smart city development corporation limited and AMMS mobilized over 200 volunteers, including police personnel, YMCR volunteers, and colony residents.

Superintendent of police, Rohit Rajbir Singh, who actively participated in the cleanup, stated that this initiative aimed to celebrate the new year by demonstrating the capital police’s commitment to serving the community in all capacities. he commended YMCR for their consistent efforts in promoting sustainable living and organizing regular river cleanups.

“we hope that YMCR’s efforts will inspire a behavioral change towards sustainable living among the people,” the SP said.

he emphasized the importance of mindful waste disposal, especially by those residing near streams and rivers, as these water bodies are crucial sources of freshwater for the capital city.

Highlighting the “police Ajin” service, the SP emphasized its focus on serving the community as an elder brother, not just in law and order matters but also through social interventions. “we are here to support you, but ultimately, it’s the community that must take the initiative to make Itanagar a livable city,” he added, emphasizing that a city’s impression is largely based on its cleanliness.

YMCR chairman S D Loda expressed gratitude to the capital police for their partnership in the cleanup.

“this collaboration is a shining example of what we can achieve when communities, institutions, and civil bodies come together. Yagamso is not just a river; it’s a lifeline for many residents of Itanagar. let this cleanup be a reminder of our responsibility to safeguard these precious resources,” he stated.

he further urged the community to adopt sustainable practices. “we cannot solve the waste crisis without changing our behavior. this cleanup is just one step. real change will come when every individual starts segregating waste at home and refrains from polluting the environment.

YMCR remains committed to this mission, and we hope our actions inspire others to take charge of their surroundings. we are committed to working with all stakeholders to create a cleaner, healthier future for our rivers and our people” Loda added.

IMC ward no. 10 corporator Yukar Yaro stressed the importance of collective effort in keeping the city clean, acknowledging that the IMC alone cannot shoulder this responsibility.

ward member Gollo Takek and Tarh Rama, AGS, C-2 sector welfare committee, also expressed their gratitude to YMCR for undertaking the river cleanup. they urged the colony residents to be mindful of their waste disposal practices and avoid dumping waste into the river.

An IEC campaign was conducted alongside the cleanup, with YMCR volunteers visiting households near the Yagamso river to educate residents on waste segregation at home and the detrimental effects of environmental pollution.