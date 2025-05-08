ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: DNGC Pays Tribute to Lt. Dera Natung on His 24th Death Anniversary

The ceremony began with a floral offering at the statue of Lt. Dera Natung, followed by a moment of silence in his memory

Last Updated: 08/05/2025
2 minutes read
ITANAGAR-   Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) solemnly observed the 24th death anniversary of Lt. Dera Natung, paying rich tributes to the visionary leader whose enduring contributions shaped the socio-political and educational fabric of Arunachal Pradesh.

The commemorative event brought together students, faculty members, NCC cadets, and dignitaries, including Mr. Lezen Gyadi, President of the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) and a DNGC alumnus (2012–13), who is also a relative of the late leader. Ms. Sunita Natung, General Secretary of the ANSU Women’s Wing and another family member of Lt. Natung, joined the floral tribute alongside other relatives and executive members of the union.

The ceremony began with a floral offering at the statue of Lt. Dera Natung, followed by a moment of silence in his memory. The mood was reflective as the attendees remembered the man who had left a lasting impact on the state and its people.

Dr. M.Q. Khan, Principal of DNGC, delivered a heartfelt address, recounting Lt. Natung’s journey from Veo village in East Kameng District to becoming a respected public servant. “An alumnus of Sainik School, Imphal, and a graduate from J.N. College, Pasighat, he went on to complete his post-graduation from Punjab University.

With a life guided by the principle of ‘simple living and high thinking,’ he emerged as a powerful student leader and later a three-time MLA from the 12th Pakke Kessang constituency,” Dr. Khan said.

He highlighted Lt. Natung’s versatile role in government, having served in various ministries including sports and youth affairs, education, tourism, and social welfare. His untimely death in a helicopter crash near Bhalukpong on May 8, 2001, occurred while he was on an official mission to identify sites for educational development in the Bomdila-Tawang region.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Khan encouraged students to emulate Lt. Natung’s values and commitment to public service: “Let us honour his legacy not only with words but through our actions—by dedicating ourselves to the betterment of society and upholding the ideals he stood for.”

The event saw active participation from students, faculty, physical education teachers, non-teaching staff, and the NCC unit of DNGC, all of whom expressed pride in being part of an institution named after a leader whose life continues to inspire generations.

