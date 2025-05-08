ADVERTISMENT
National

Pakistan’s Bid to Escalate Negated- Proportionate Response by India

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at a briefing on Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

NEW DELHI-  During the Press Briefing on Operation SINDOOR on 07 May 2025, India had called its response as focused, measured and non-escalatory. It was specifically mentioned that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted. It was also reiterated that any attack on military targets in India will invite a suitable response.

On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks.

Also Read- India Launches ‘Operation Sindoor’: Precision Strikes Target Terror Camps in Pakistan

Today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read- Operation Sindoor: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review with Border States Following Pahalgam Attack

Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing. Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt.

Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military.

