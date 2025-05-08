Arunachal: RGU Launches Pioneering Sanskrit Workshop to Bridge Ancient Wisdom and Cultural Revival in Arunachal

ITANAGAR — In a landmark initiative blending ancient heritage with contemporary relevance, Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU ) Centre for Online and Distance Education (CODE), in collaboration with the Institute of Open and Distance Education, Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, inaugurated a two-day Sanskrit orientation workshop titled “Sanskrit and Sanskriti: Unearthing the Repository of Knowledge in the Traditional Indian Knowledge System.”

Held at RGU’s Mini Auditorium, the event drew over 200 scholars, students, and cultural practitioners from institutions including Vivekananda Kendra College of Teacher Education (VKCTE), Nirjuli, and Oju Mission School, Naharlagun.

The programme opened with a rendition of the RGU Kul Geet, ceremonial lamp lighting, and a Manglacharan dance by Manami Gamlin. In his welcome address, Dr. N. T. Rikam, RGU Registrar, emphasized the urgent need to replicate Sanskrit’s revival strategies to preserve Arunachal Pradesh’s endangered indigenous languages.

Moyir Riba, programme convenor, highlighted the event’s alignment with the national 1008 Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivir Abhiyan and affirmed RGU’s commitment to Sanskrit as a “living linguistic treasure.”

Delivering the keynote, Prof. Prahlad R. Joshi, Vice Chancellor of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit & Ancient Studies University, Nalbari, reminded the audience of Arunachal’s deep-rooted Sanskrit heritage, pointing to villages where Sanskrit is still spoken daily.

The workshop’s highlight was an impassioned address by Tesam Pongte, Hon’ble Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Praising the government’s move to introduce mother-tongue instruction in schools, he made a compelling case for the preservation of Arunachal’s shamanic chanting traditions—languages that encapsulate the tribes’ ecological wisdom, myths, and ethics.

He urged institutions to replicate Sanskrit’s revival model—peer-led learning, immersive camps, and digital archiving—to safeguard these ancestral oral traditions.

A thought-provoking panel discussion on the relevance of Sanskrit education in Arunachal brought together eminent scholars, including Prof. Oken Lego, Dr. V. K. Mishra, and Dr. Arun Kumar Pandey, who explored Sanskrit’s historical, scientific, and linguistic significance.

From algorithmic thinking in Paninian grammar to regional job creation in translation and media, the discussion underscored Sanskrit’s adaptability in modern academia and society.

In the afternoon, attendees participated in Bhasha Parichay and Bhasha Krida—interactive sessions on Sanskrit basics and language games. The second day featured cultural performances, shloka recitation contests, and skits, culminating in a valedictory session that honored standout participants and outlined future initiatives.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Prof. Ashan Riddi, Director of CODE, praised the collaborative efforts of VKCTE and Oju Welfare Society, vowing to scale Sanskrit and indigenous language education across the Northeast.

This pioneering workshop not only celebrated India’s classical language but also set a visionary precedent for integrating Sanskrit education with local language preservation and cultural resurgence in Arunachal Pradesh.