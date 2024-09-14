Arunachal: IMC Mayor participates a cleanliness drive at Ward No. 1

ITANAGAR- In a robust push for a cleaner city, Mayor Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tamme Phassang led a cleanliness drive at Ward No. 1, alongside corporators, NGOs, youth, and local residents.

The event has been organized as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ initiative, to commemorate the broader celebration leading up to Gandhi Jayanti, to be observed on October 2 next.

Speaking to the media, Mayor Phassang highlighted the importance of ‘Jan Bhagidaari’ (public participation) in achieving a cleaner and healthier environment.

“This collective effort underscores how unity and community involvement can result in a significant positive impact. Through this, we are fostering a sense of ownership in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene,” he remarked.

The Mayor stressed that the responsibility of keeping the city clean could not fall solely on IMC, urging citizens to dedicate at least two hours a week to community cleanliness activities.

“IMC alone cannot keep the city clean, but if we all join hands together, we can definitely bring about visible change in our surroundings,” Phassang added.

He also shared that similar drives will be organized in every ward of the IMC until October 2, marking the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Commissioner IMC Techu Aran and Ward No. 1 Corporator Lokam Anand were also present, actively participating in the initiative.

The event aimed to inspire greater public engagement and create a collective movement toward a cleaner Itanagar, promoting environmental awareness and civic responsibility.