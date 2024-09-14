Arunachal

Arunachal: Man killed, grandchild injured as train hits car in East Siang

The accident happened at Pale near Dimow around 3.50 pm on Friday.

PASIGHAT-  A 52-year-old man was killed and his grandchild injured after their car was hit by a train while crossing the tracks in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Siang district, an official said on Saturday.

The accident happened at Pale near Dimow around 3.50 pm on Friday, GRP assistant sub-inspector Ganesh Hazarika told PTI.

The deceased was identified as Rigo Riba, a sub-inspector of the Indian Reserve Battalion. He was travelling with his seven-year-old grandchild from Pasighat in East Siang district, where he was posted, to his native village when the accident happened.

Their car was hit by the Murkongselek-Tezpur special train. The train, which was on the way to Dekargaon in Assam’s Tezpur, dragged the car for at least 1 km, Hazarika said.

The impact of the accident was such that Riba died on the spot, he said.

The minor was taken to Dibrugarh in Assam for further treatment, he added.

