Arunachal: Two Drug Peddler held for drug peddling in Ziro

ZIRO- Two drug peddler, including an ex-serviceman, arrested by Lower Subansiri District Police last Tuesday for their alleged involvement in drug peddling. 34.5 gms of suspected heroin also recovered from their procession, Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off regarding the presence of one peddler, Hage Sira in Hari village near Ziro, a police team was constituted under the supervision of SP and SDPO, Ziro and led by Inspector R Borang and Sub-Inspector J Yomcha immediately sprang into action, SP said.

After reaching Hari village, the team identified and raid the residence of the alleged accused. During a thorough search, six plastic vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 7.7 gram were recovered from his possession.

In another operation, one Mudang Miri, an ex-serviceman was arrested from Mudang Tage village for peddling drugs. Police receiving inputs related to the ex-serviceman who have been involved in the illicit drug trade for several months, SP said.

Based on those inputs, Mudang Miri was arrested. During search, 19 plastic vials containing 26.8 gms of suspected heroin was seized from his possession.

Both the cases have been registered under appropriate sections of NDPS Act. Further investigation underway.