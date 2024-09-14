Arunachal: 1018 cases disposed off during 3rd National Lok Adalat

ITANAGAR- Over 1018 cases disposed off during 3rd National Lok Adalat of the year 2024 held at different locations in Arunachal Pradesh on September 14, 2024.

The 3rd National Lok Adalat of the year 2024 was conducted in various Subordinate Courts of Arunachal Pradesh organised by Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Itanagar with a total of 25 benches constituted District & Session Court of Tezu, Pasighat, Khonsa, Yupia, Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate of Changlang, Seppa, Daporijo, Bomdila, Ziro, Yupia, Pasighat, Roing, Aalo, Tezu and Judicial Magistrate First Class of Hawai, Yingkiong, Tawang, Palin, Koloriang, Yupia, Longding, Namsai, Pangin, Khonsa, and Anini.

Over 1018 Cases were disposed off out of total 3236 taken up cases (both Pre-litigation and Pending stage) with the total settlement amount of Rs. 2,83,90,711 only/- on a single day sitting by the respective courts in the state.

Lok Adalat is conducted in a single sitting to ease the burden of the pending cases and to reduce the burden of the courts. It is a forum where the disputes or cases at pre-litigation and pending stage are settled amicably by two or more disputing parties mutually.

In this Lok Adalat, a total settled amount Rs. of 2, 64,10,456 has been recovered in bank recovery cases (both stages) wherein 188 cases were disposed out of 1208 taken up cases.

The next National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be on 14th December, 2024 (Saturday)