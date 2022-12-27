Arunachal: Capital Bandh over paper leak hits life in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The 12-hour capital bandh called All Nyishi Students’ Union ( ANSU ) has paralysed normal life in Itanagar and Naharlagun on Tuesday. The bandh which started at 5 am and ended at 5 pm remained largely peacefull barring a few stray incident of tyre burnt by bndh supporters, Capital Superintendent of Police SP Jimmy Chiram said.

During the bandh the roads of the capital complex including National Highway 415 wore a deserted look as commercial and private vehicles, school and college buses were off the roads. Major business establishments, financial institutions, petrol pumps, shopping mall, markets complex etc remain closed.

Only vehicles of magistrates and security personnel were seen. Attendance in government offices were also thin.

ANSU has called this bandh in support of their 13 points charter of demands related to Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case.

The paper leak in the assistant engineer (civil) examination, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), came to light after a candidate filed a police complaint. More than 400 candidates appeared for the examination held on August 26 and 27. In October, the state government handed over the case to CBI.

The ANSU had on December 3 submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, placing its 13-point demands in connection with the question paper leak case including

All the members and officers of the commission including the President of APPSC, Nipo Nabam and former secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray should be arrested immediately.

The matter should be investigated under the supervision of the ED and the court.

The officers who have been arrested should be sacked immediately.

No examination should be conducted by the commission till the completion of the investigation process.

And most importantly, make public the report of the three-member committee set up by the government that probed the matter.

Home Minister Bamang Felix on Monday said that the government has taken the paper leak as an opportunity to cleanse the system from its root.

”The government has adopted a two-pronged approach — a free, fair and just investigation to bring all involved to the book and initiate appropriate action against them, and put a robust standard operating procedure (SOP) in place to ensure that APPSC exams are fair in the future,” he said at a press conference.