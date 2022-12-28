Arunachal: Sagalee Block Congress celebrated INC Foundation Day

SAGALEE- Block Congress Committee, of 15-Sagalee Block has celebrated Indian National Congress Foundation Day at Sagalee on 28th December 2022, which was graced by Nabam Tuki, MLA & President APCC.

The programme started with Condolence prayer for the departed Congress leaders & workers of the State expired in last one year, which was followed by Welcome Speech by Taba Tate, President BCC, 15-Sagalee Block.

On the occasion, Nabam Tuki, MLA & President APCC awarded Appreciation Certificate to the dedicated party leaders & workers of 15-Sagalee Assembly Constituency to commemorate completion of 75th years of India’s Independence.

Techi Tagi Tara, Vice-President APCC, Taba Rama, ZPM Toru & Treasurer APCC, Gyamar Tana, Gen. Secy APCC, Smt. Tarh Monika, Gen. Secy APCC, Secretaries APCC Taba Anu, Jose Nabam & Tob Radh Tara, Nabam Sera, President DCC, Papum Pare and Techi Serbang, ZPM Sagalee & Treasurer DCC, Papum Pare are also present on the occasion.

The programme ended with vote of thanks by Gollo Haniya, Vice-President BCC, 15-Sagalee Block.