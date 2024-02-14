ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: Show-cause notices to be issued for river pollution: DC Talo Potom

During the river cleanup event, volunteers successfully removed over 800 kilograms of garbage.

Last Updated: February 14, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR– In a stern move to address the issue of indiscriminate garbage dumping into the Yagamso River, Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom has announced issuing show-cause notices to residents and businesses located in the vicinity of the river.

He emphasized that the District Administration is prepared to take decisive actions against those who consider rivers as convenient waste disposal sites.

Arunachal: YMCR sets record by clearing 5000 Kg garbage from Barapani River

The DC said this during a surprise visit to the Yagamso river at Chandranagar stretch, where a river clean-up initiative was underway, organized by the Youth Mission for Clean River.

Acknowledging the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining a clean environment, he praised the NGO for its commendable efforts in promoting environmental cleanliness and pledged his support for their cause.

Potom urged citizens to uphold the cleanliness of rivers and the environment, cautioning against negligence. He warned of punitive measures for those found violating environmental norms.

Arunachal: World Dignity Day marked with Yagamso River Cleanup in Itanagar

During the river cleanup event, volunteers successfully removed over 800 kilograms of garbage.

The cleaning was organized by the NGOs-Youth Mission for Clean River and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, in collaboration with Polo Colony Youth Association supported by the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation.

