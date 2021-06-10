Arunachal: AAPSU apprises Governor on matric scholarship issue

ITANAGAR- A three Member team from the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) comprising of VP (Admin) Meje Taku, Convenor Tatung Taga and Education Secretary Prem Tallong called on the Governor today and submitted a representation to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India through his office for early release of pre/post matric scholarship for the APST students.

While informing about the untold sufferings of the students due to the second wave of covid-19 and due to adoption of online/blended mode of education, the visiting team stated that the usual timing for officially disbursing the centrally-sponsored umbrella scholarship for tribal and minority students have passed and the competent authorities have somehow failed to release the scholarship on time.

Further due to online classes, students’ irrespective of classes and streams took the responsibility of purchasing smartphones as it was requisite for such classes. This is in addition to the several layers of problems already faced by the students’ community. Under such circumstances, when the scholarships are not released on time, it is the students who are at the receiving end.

Students are upset and deeply stressed over the lack of resources for continuing online classes and the unjustifiable delay in release of umbrella scholarship has severely affected the beneficiaries, stated AAPSU.

Meanwhile, an AAPSU team led by its Vice-President (Admin) Meje Taku also met both the Director (Medical Education), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh and the Principal Secretary (Finance & Health), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh yesterday regarding the issue of non-release of stipends for paramedical and Nursing students.

While putting forth the grievances of the students, the visiting team urged the State Government to immediately release the pending stipend of paramedical and nursing students without any further delay.