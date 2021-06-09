Arunachal: Tupi village in Tirap achieves 100 pc vaccination of 45-plus age group

LONGO ( Tirap )- By Ripi Doni, Circle Officer, Longo- New Tupi village under Longo administrative circle in Tirap district to be the first village to get 100% vaccination for 45-plus age group.

In addition the Kapu PHC of Longo administrative circle recorded 115 vaccinated beneficiaries in single day today.

The administration launched an intensive vaccination drive in the district after a sustained awareness campaign that bore the results, a official said.

A special one-to-one counselling session with focus group consisting of reluctant people for vaccination influenced by fear psychosis was held in the vaccination venue.

This milestone is the result of the hard work of ASHA, Anganwadi, PRI members, Chief, GB and medical officer of the circle.

I hope our effort motivates other village in countering the hesitation against the vaccination and make it easier to win over covid, said the offical .