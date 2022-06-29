Arunachal earned Rs. 127 through sale of Surplus power in the Power market

ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

June 29, 2022
ITANAGAR, June 29 :  Attending the inauguration session as Chief Guest in  1st State Operational Coordination Meeting, of Power Department held here today at Dorjee Khandu Auditorium,  Balo Raja-MLA Cum Advisor –Power Department appreciated the team of the department for achieving revenue. Rs. 127 crore earned through the sale of Surplus power in the Power market. Such great news proved that Arunachal Pradesh can be the Powerhouse of the country, he said.

He further lauded the Department for organizing such Coordination meeting where Engineers and experts from different sectors of the Power Department are exchanging their views and suggestion for better Arunachal . Such meetings will be organized from time to time so that we can resolve issues, and take new initiatives for the department, added Balo Raja.

Earlier, Tasso Hinda, Chief Engineer(Commercial)-cum-Chief Electrical Inspector informed that the Department of Power has earned the highest revenue of Rs .327 crore in 2021-22 financial year. Out of Rs. 327 Crore, Rs. 127 crores was earned through the sale of Surplus power in Power market

 Meanwhile, both Head-State Load Dispatch Center  cum SE(E) Er. Nangkong Perme  and  SE(E) Trans-Er.  T.K Tara informed that there will be no power collapse, especially in the capital region as the Department has sufficient Grid availabilities  (Alternative sources). There may be some problems in local distributions (LT Line) but Grid supply won’t be disrupted. For Itanagar, we have Grid supply from Biswanath Chariali (two Circuits),Ranganadi(Two circuits),Pare(One Circuit), Chimpu sub Station  (two circuit ) and Gohpur (One Circuit).However, Gohpur circuit was recently collapsed due to a flashflood, informed Er. T.K Tara.

Among others, Director-APEDA  M Loya, Executive Director  Power Grid BS Jha ,CMD-HPDCL Toko Anuj, Executive Director-PGCIL NS Jha, Chief Engineer -DHPD P Tape, Chief Engineer(P) G Linggi and others attended the meeting.

