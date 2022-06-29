ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Cabinet decided Immediate cancellation of all officiating/functional appointments on out-of-turn basis

June 29, 2022
ITANAGAR- The State Cabinet chaired by Pema Khandu today directed that all officiating/functional appointments on out-of-turn basis shall be cancelled with immediate effect.

It decided that all lower level functionaries shall be reverted to their original substantive posts (from which they were posted to higher posts on officiating/functional basis) without waiting for any further orders. Action Taken Report shall be submitted within 30 days by the concerned Secretary/Head of autonomous body to the Chief Secretary to ensure that the order has been implemented.

The Cabinet also reviewed the ad-hoc/officiating/functional appointments, which were done on seniority basis but for which no DPCs have been held. It was directed that in all such cases, DPCs shall be held within two months so that all posts shall be filled in accordance with the applicable Recruitment Rules/Service Rules. Preparatory action shall be taken in advance e.g. (a) framing of RRs, in case these have not been framed till date and (b) finalization of seniority lists for posts, which are feeder grade to promotional grade etc.

Further, requisition against posts falling under Direct Recruitment Category shall be sent forthwith to APPSC/APSSB as the case may be, in accordance with prevailing guidelines. In case any Group C contractual employees were engaged before the coming into force of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board Act, 2018 (and rules framed there-under) the same shall be reviewed by the Chief Secretary for further necessary action.

Amendment of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APSCCE) Rules, 2019

The Cabinet gave nod for amendment with the following changes:

  1. Physical standards and physical efficiency test amendments to the AP Police Service Rules was incorporated
  2. Candidates with minimum qualifying marks in mains (written) will qualify for interview in the prescribed 1:3 ratio
  3. 45% in aggregate in Mains no longer required to qualify for Viva voce test

Govt approved necessary amendments in the physical standards and physical efficiency tests for both male and female in the Arunachal Pradesh Police Services Rules to ensure maximum participation and give more opportunities to the youth to join Police service. With this amendment, long pending anomaly of physical standards for female candidates have been corrected.

Briefing the Cabinet on Disaster owing to rain

The Cabinet was also briefed on the situation on disaster management owing to the recent incessant rains and directed the department of Disaster Management to continue to monitor the situation, issue timely advisories through various medium, evacuate people from all vulnerable locations, and provide immediate relief and financial support as per norms immediately.

June 29, 2022
