Itanagar: Kamlung Mossang inaugurates Techi Takar Parking Lots Complex at Bank Tinali

ITANAGAR– Minister UD,ULB, F&CS Kamlung Mossang inaugurated the Techi Takar Parking Lots Complex at Bank Tinali in presence of Mayor Tame Phassang, Commissioner-IMC, and Corporators here on Wednesday.

Addressing the people, Mossang appreciated the team IMC for taking the initiative to functionalize the Parking Lots which remained unused after the completion of the construction of the building. Government creates assets but it is the duty of the public to keep them functional and take responsibility to maintain them properly. Stating that, he said ‘such government project will only be successful if it is utilized efficiently.

Acknowledging the Parking issue in Itanagar as one of the major challenges, Minister informed that three more multi-story Parking lots will be completed by end of this year at Ganga, ESS Sector and in Civil Secretariat

Elaborating on the parking lots, Mayor Tame Phassang informed that the said IMC will outsource the Parking Lots to private NGOs especially run by unemployed youths. The Techi Takar Parking lots have space for both Two and Four wheelers and can accommodate at least hundred vehicles.

While appealing to the denizens to cooperate with IMC to minimize Parking problems, Phassang asserted that another parking lot for more than a hundred vehicles is coming up each at Ganga-Itanagar, Naharlagun, and Banderdewa for which the tender process has been already floated

Besides, big assets IMC is also focusing on small parking spaces in the city, however proper implementation and constriction of more parking lots will only be possible if Administration provides lands to IMC. The corporation is ready to create assets provided Administration has to give us hurdle-free lands’ said Mayor.