ADVERTISMENT
Uncategorized

Arunachal: Students’ Union of Ngissa organised awareness camp on ‘Climate Change and the responsibility of the Society’

The Students’ Union then organised plantation drive along the stream to rejuvenate the perennial water which once existed.

Last Updated: May 19, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Students’ Union of Ngissa organised awareness camp on ‘Climate Change and the responsibility of the Society’

LONGDING-  The Students of Ngissa village under Longding District under the banner of Students’ Union of Ngissa organised one day awareness camp on ‘Climate Change and the responsibility of the Society’.

The camp was attended by Wangshi Wangham, Chief of Ngissa, Gaon Burahs, panchayat members and one representative of each household along with hundreds of youths of the Village.

The objective of the program was organised witnessing the drastic climatic change in the recent years and the acute scarcity water for the village drinking and drying of the nearby streams.

The main reasons highlighted for such situations is because rampant deforestation for jhum cultivation and people’s encroachment to the catchment areas.

Related Articles

The Students’ Union then organised plantation drive along the stream to rejuvenate the perennial water which once existed.

The whole village participated in the drive and planted more than 500 banana plants and other trees. The village also resolved continue this plantation drive as an annual calendar to create watershed area and to prevent the streams from dying.

Public leaders appreciated the initiative of the students’ union and stated such program is in tune with the State government program of Protection of Drinking Water Catchment Areas Bill, 2023 which was tabled in the State Assembly.

Tags
Last Updated: May 19, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal-Assam interstate boundary row may be resolved permanently by the end of November; CM

Arunachal-Assam interstate boundary row may be resolved permanently by the end of November; CM

Arunachal: 5 APPSC Officials suspended

Arunachal: 5 APPSC Officials suspended

Arunachal: 2 Officials Suspended for dereliction of duty in Daily Market Fire incident

Arunachal: 2 Officials Suspended for dereliction of duty in Daily Market Fire incident

Arunachal: A Govt Officer towards Atmanirbharta after his Retirement

Arunachal: A Govt Officer towards Atmanirbharta after his Retirement

Arunachal: PM congratulates Govt Sec School, Jang, for its maintenance

Arunachal: PM congratulates Govt Sec School, Jang, for its maintenance

Arunachal: Power Supply restored from Kamle to Namsai

Arunachal: Power Supply restored from Kamle to Namsai

Itanagar: Cycle Rally to celebrate World Tourism Day

Itanagar: Cycle Rally to celebrate World Tourism Day

Arunachal: APPSC expresses regret over question paper leak

Arunachal: APPSC expresses regret over question paper leak

Arunachal: Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebrated at Oju Welfare Association

Arunachal: Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebrated at Oju Welfare Association

Arunachal: Review meeting under Child Protection Service held in Tawang

Arunachal: Review meeting of Child Protection Service held in Tawang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button