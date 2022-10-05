ArunachalUncategorized
Arunachal: PM congratulates Govt Sec School, Jang, for its maintenance
School is affiliated with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for both secondary and high secondary level.
In response to a tweet by the Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Prime Minister tweeted:
“Looks very good! Kudos to the students and teachers of this school”.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2022
Established in year 1965, Govt. Hr. Sec School JANG is located in Jang-Thingbu block of Tawang district.
School is providing High Secondary level education and is being managed by Department of Education. Medium of instruction is English language and school is Co-educational.
