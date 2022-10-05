ADVERTISMENT
ArunachalUncategorized

Arunachal: PM congratulates Govt Sec School, Jang, for its maintenance

School is affiliated with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for both secondary and high secondary level.

October 5, 2022
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal: PM congratulates Govt Sec School, Jang, for its maintenance

In response to a tweet by the Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Prime Minister tweeted:

“Looks very good! Kudos to the students and teachers of this school”.

Established in year 1965, Govt. Hr. Sec School JANG is located in Jang-Thingbu block of Tawang district.

ADVERTISEMENT

School is providing High Secondary level education and is being managed by Department of Education. Medium of instruction is English language and school is Co-educational.

School is affiliated with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for both secondary and high secondary level.

Tags
October 5, 2022
0 Less than a minute
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Innovation centre cum lab inaugurated in GHSS, Balijan

Arunachal: Innovation center cum lab inaugurated in GHSS, Balijan

September 30, 2022
Arunachal: POSHAN mela concludes in Papum Pare

Arunachal: POSHAN mela concludes in Papum Pare

September 30, 2022
Arunachal: 3rd DRDO Kisan Jawan Vigyan Mela held Tawang

Arunachal: 3rd DRDO Kisan Jawan Vigyan Mela held Tawang

September 30, 2022
Arunachal: Several Houses wash away in Cloudburst in Yangte

Arunachal: Several Houses wash away in Cloudburst in Yangte

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: Training on "Soap Making" held at OWA campus

Arunachal: Training on “Soap Making” held at OWA campus

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: AR, NGO trying to Transform Wancho Farmers in Longding

Arunachal: AR, NGO trying to Transform Wancho Farmers in Longding

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: Students sensitised on Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and POCSO Act,2012

Arunachal: Students sensitised on Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and POCSO Act,2012

September 29, 2022
Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visits forward areas of 3 Corps in Arunachal Pradesh

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visits forward areas of 3 Corps in Arunachal Pradesh

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: Sarkar Apke Dwar programme benefitted citizens, says CS

Arunachal: Sarkar Apke Dwar programme benefitted citizens, says CS

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: First Test Flight Lands at Ziro alg on Thursday

Arunachal: First Test Flight Lands at Ziro ALG on Thursday

September 29, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button