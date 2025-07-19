Arunachal: Secretary NEC Reviews NEC-Funded Projects in Ziro Valley

ZIRO- In a significant outreach to assess grassroots impact and promote sustainable development in Arunachal Pradesh, Secretary of the North Eastern Council (NEC), Satinder Kumar Bhalla, conducted a comprehensive field visit to multiple NEC-funded projects across Ziro Valley on Saturday.

The visit was aimed at reviewing the progress of key projects under NEC funding, interacting with beneficiaries, and gathering feedback from stakeholders directly involved in rural development, eco-tourism, and livelihood initiatives.

Among the prominent projects visited were:

Signature View Point at Rann Polyang (NH-13) on the Potin-Pangin road, designed to enhance tourism infrastructure.

Kiwi Orchard at Kwui (Pine Groove) under the horticulture development mission.

Scientific Pig Breeding Units at Myolyang, benefiting local Self-Help Groups and small-scale piggery entrepreneurs.

Interacting with farmers and SHG members, Secretary Bhalla emphasized the importance of local feedback in refining developmental strategies.

“The purpose of such field visits is to ensure that our policies and programs are truly reaching the grassroots and transforming rural lives,” he stated.

The delegation also visited several key sites contributing to integrated development in Ziro Valley:

Shivalinga at Kardo, a significant religious and tourism spot.

Nara Aaba Organic Kiwi Winery at Hong, highlighting local entrepreneurship in value-added horticulture.

India’s first Integrated Aquapark at Tarin, a flagship model of aqua-based livelihood.

Water Treatment Plant at Pare Ami, focused on rural drinking water supply.

Paradise Fisheries Cooperative Society at Pokhe, and

Seeh Lake at Biiri, promoting eco-tourism and fish farming.

Secretary Bhalla was accompanied by Director HRD & Employment, NEC Shillong, Bamin Tarang, along with Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, Superintendent of Police Kenny Bagra, and other district officers, engineers, PRI members, and entrepreneurs.

The delegation had earlier arrived on Friday, July 18, and was welcomed by HMLA Hage Appa, DC, SP, and district HODs. The two-day visit underscored NEC’s commitment to inclusive, participatory development across the Northeastern region.