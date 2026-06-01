Arunachal: Public Consultation on Tourism Development Held at Darak in West Siang

DARAK- A one-day Public and Stakeholders Consultative Meeting on the theme “Tourism in Darak: Prospects, Challenges, Initiatives So Far and Way Forward” was organised by the Darak Tourism and Social Welfare Foundation (DTSWF) at the Community Hall in Darak on May 30, bringing together community members, tourism stakeholders, government officials and civil society representatives to deliberate on the future of tourism and sustainable development in the area.

The consultation aimed to gather public feedback, facilitate policy discussions and highlight the initiatives being undertaken by DTSWF to promote positive social, environmental, economic and tourism outcomes in Darak, located in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district.

Welcoming participants, DTSWF Managing Director Jummo Potom outlined the organisation’s ongoing efforts and stressed the long-term importance of tourism development, nature conservation, wildlife protection and social progress in the region.

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During the meeting, participants discussed a wide range of issues, including biodiversity conservation, responsible tourism practices, research and documentation of local flora and fauna, promotion of homestays and farmhouse stays, beautification drives, fish conservation, angling activities, and the adoption of eco-tourism initiatives. They also expressed support for the establishment of an Orchid Sanctuary-cum-Botanical Garden and the expansion of community-led conservation efforts.

The gathering further explored proposals such as introducing a Green School concept at Government Secondary School, Darak, and aligning local development efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

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The programme witnessed participation from homestay operators, self-help groups, women’s organisations, youth and students, Panchayat representatives, Gaon Burahs, government officials, market committee members and other stakeholders.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by DTSWF Associate Director Poknanda Raksap. As part of the programme, Jummo Potom planted a Foxtail Orchid (Rhynchostylis retusa), the state flower of Arunachal Pradesh, launching an awareness campaign on biodiversity conservation and environmental stewardship.

In addition, DTSWF distributed Cosmos flower seeds across colonies of Darak township and nearby villages and initiated a community cleanliness drive as part of its beautification campaign.

The consultation highlighted growing community interest in promoting Darak as a sustainable tourism destination while balancing conservation, local livelihoods and environmental protection.