BJP Arunachal Pradesh has celebrated Jharkhand’s statehood day

ITANAGAR- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh has celebrated the statehood day of Jharkhand under the aegis of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat on 15th November 2022 at Hotel SC Continental, Itanagar.

Alo Libang Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, who attended the programme as chief guest, while congratulating the people of Jharkhand on the 22nd statehood day, he advocates for cultural exchange and research among the Jarkhand and Arunachal Pradesh as the nature and its activities of tribal are same.

Also Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

Nani Lajie Vice-President State BJP while speaking on the topic ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ said that this programme aims to promote mutual understanding and increase interaction between the people of different states and UTs through the system of the pairing of states/UTs and to celebrate the Unity in Diversity of our Nation and to maintain and strengthen the fabric of traditionally existing emotional bonds between the people of our Country.

Also Watch Tawang’s History

He added that even today Hindus and Muslims live together and respect each other’s culture and rituals. The whole country celebrates holidays on Eid, Diwali and other major different festivals. Hindus and Muslims exchange gifts and sweets during these festivals. This shows unity in diversity in India. There is an old adage that United we stand, Divided we Fall”. So, as a country, we should try to remain united so that we become less vulnerable to the attack of others.

Ganesh Mahanto Research Scholar of NIT Jote, and Amit Kumar Dubey Research Scholar Management Department NIT Jote while speaking on the occasion said that Jarkhand became Statehood on 15th November 2000 Carved out of Southern Bihar in 2000, Every year, the state celebrates its foundation day on the occasion of the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, who was an important figure in the history of the Indian independence movement.

Also Watch Video: Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

Birsa Munda, also known as Bhagwan Birsa, was born on November 15, 1875 in Ulihatu region of Jharkhand. Munda played an important role in achieving independence for tribal people who were dominated by the British and their exploitative policies. He fought for the tribals’ natural right over forests and land that the British acquired from them.

Also Watch- Arunachal Pradesh’s ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

Birsa was arrested on March 3, 1900 while sleeping with his tribal guerrilla army in the Jamkoipai forest of Chakradharpur. He died in Ranchi Jail on June 9, 1900, at the young age of 25. They highlights about the contributions towards the national building and its mineral resources.

The people of Jharkhand who are studying and working in various State, Central Government organization and institutes in around the capital Region also attended the programe and felicitated on the occasion. A colourful Cultural troops from various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand performed during the day long program.

Miss Junty Singphoo Vice-President State BJP and Dunggoli Libang State President Kishan Morcha also spokes on the occasion. Besides Secretaries Tadar Niglar, Taring Tiri, Nima Sange Co-Convener Media Department State BJP, Mrs Yamak Dupit Doyum Vice-President State Kishan Morcha, Shri Techi Necha Spokesperson and karyakartas also present during the program.