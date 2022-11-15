Arunachal: Member Secretary APSLSA visits Sub-Jail at Pasighat

PASIGHAT- On the direction of Gauhati High Court, Guwahati , today Yomge Ado, Member Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) visited and inspected Sub-Jail, Pasighat to take stock of the issues and facilities provided and other activities for improving the living conditions of inmates in the jail.

He was alongwith team from District Legal Services Authority, East Siang , Ms Tenzin Metho, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary , Adv. Denzing Sonowal, Retainer Lawyer, Adv. Minli Riram, Remand Advocate, Ms Mum Dai, Project Assistant and Ms Gegul Damin, Para Legal Volunteer led by Pandav Perme, EAC-cum-Jail Superintendent.

During the Inspection Member Secretary, APSLSA apprised the Jail inmates about one of the prominent and core activity of the Legal Services Institutions which is providing of free legal aid/ counseling to ensure that every prisoner are provided timely free legal aid as mandated under National Legal Services Authority (NALSA)’s Free and competent Legal Services schemes and regulations under Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 which every persons in custody are entitled.

Interactive sessions with the inmates were held on the spot to take stock of various facilities and issues of the Sub-Jail in presence of Jail-in-charge Shri Kalom Jongkey, Sub-Inspector (SI).

Total of 65 Jail inmates including 14 convicts and 15 UTPs were lodge.