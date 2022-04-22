Arunachal Guv, CM discuss state’s developmental issues

ITANAGAR- The Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 22nd April 2022. They discussed about Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Board, Hollongi Airport, education, road communication and other developmental issues.

The Governor emphasised on the issue of the preparation of examination calendar for Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission at the earliest. He also stressed on early filling up of vacancies of PGT & TGT in the education department.

The Governor expressed his concern about the existing procedure for the ‘Out of turn Promotion’ in various departments, which he said needs to be rationalised in the interest of the State. He advised for regular formation of Departmental Promotion Committees and timely advertisement of the vacant posts for its early filling up.

The Governor also called for commencement of the State University at Pasighat. He suggested for advertisement for various posts and maximum utilization of guest faculty.

The Chief Minister briefed the Governor about his recent official tour to the National Capital and meetings with the Union Ministers.

Earlier, along with the Speaker of State Legislative Assembly, Pasang Dorjee Sona, the Governor and the Chief Minister discussed about the ensuing Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s (CPA) India Region, Zone-III’s conference, which will be held at Itanagar from 11th to 13th May 2022.