Arunachal: World Earth Day celebrated at Kanubari, Longding

LONGDING- World Earth Day is observed on 22 April at Kanubari in Longding dkistrict to generate awareness about the contemporary environmental issues. It marks the anniversary of the Modern Environmental Movement , which started in 1970.

Based on Earth Day 2022 theme, “Invest in our Planet”, the Longding Battalion Assam Rifles organised a “Tree Plantation Drive” on 22 April 2022 in conjunction with Forest Department officials, children enrolled in National Service Scheme (NSS), NCC & Longding Wushu Association .

In order to generate awareness and encourage the young generation to invest in our planet, a “drawing competition” was org on the theme “Green Future is a Prosperous Future”. It was followed by screening of a “short movie on the importance of Afforestation”.

Company Commander, Kanubari elaborated on the Afforestation Drive undertaken by Longding Bn Assam Rifles as part of MHA initiative. Mr Wangbo Wangham, Forest Range Officer, Kanubari present during the occasion , appreciated the efforts of Assam Rifles for Afforestation in Longding District and promised a whole hearted sp in the Bn’s initiative in the tree plantation drive. He delivered an encouraging speech to motivate the children to contribute towards a Green Planet.

The event culminated with *Tree Plantation Drive by a joint group of Assam Rifles troops, children of NSS, NCC Longding Wushu association and representative of Forest Dept*. A total of 326 saplings was planted during the event .

Forest Range Officer, Kanubari expressed his gratitude to the Bn for org the event to enlighten the young minds about preservation of environment and promoting Afforestation.DIPRO