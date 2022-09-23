ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Pema Khandu meets family members of Tapi Mra and Niku Dao

Khandu assured them all support to overcome the crisis besides endorsing their request to renew the rescue and relief operations.

September 24, 2022
ITANAGAR-   Chief Minister Pema Khandu this afternoon met family members of the state’s first Everester Tapi Mra, who along with assistant Niku Dao, went missing while on an expedition to Mount Kyari Satam, one of the highest peaks of Arunachal Pradesh in East Kameng district.

They were accompanied by members of the Tagin Cultural Society. Khandu assured them all support to overcome the crisis besides endorsing their request to renew the rescue and relief operations.

He directed the Chief Secretary to discuss the matter with concerned authorities urgently for the government to take further action.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal CM wrote “Met family members of our first Everester Shri Tapi Mra, reportedly missing with Shri Niku Dao, while on an expedition in Mount Kyari Satam, one of the highest peaks in the frontier state.”

“Assured them all support to overcome the crisis. They were accompanied by Tagin Cultural Society delegates. I pray for the safety of Shri Mra and Shri Dao.” – he further added.

The Search and Rescue operation for Arunachal Pradesh’s mountaineers Tapi Mra  and  his associates Niku Dao has been called off by the state government on Wednesday, 21 Sep, 2022. The decision to end the current search and rescue was taken based on the inputs received from on-ground rescue team and Indian Army to ensure safety of rescue team members.

September 24, 2022
