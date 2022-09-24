ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NEHRO demands CBI probe into APPSC question paper leak case

NEHRO  strongly condemn the entire Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, for compromising with the future of our youth.

September 24, 2022
ITANAGAR-   The North East Human Rights Organisation (NEHRO) has demanded a CBI investigation into the entire episode of APPSC’s Assistant Engineer (civil) Mains Examination-2022 question paper leak case.

In a statement issued by  Buteng Tayeng, Secretary, North East Human Rights Organization (NEHRO), said that “ The youths of Arunachal Pradesh especially the aspirants’ candidates of APPSC Examinations have been the victims of the unprofessional commission from a very long time”.

The recent leakage of ‘AE (Civil) proves that from the top of the government to its lowest level is corrupted. And there are very possibilities of involvement of influences over the commission to achieve undue benefits by higher ups, Buteng alleged.

We are in apprehension that the recent cabinet decision to constitute High Level inquiry Committee to probe into APPSC paper leakage is just an eyewash rather the goverment is trying to shield the entire scam, the statement sadi.

NEHRO  strongly condemn the entire Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, for compromising with the future of our youth.

Further the stamen said that “ The sealed APPSC office is a sign of failed governance and we have no faith in the Government. We demand immediate suspension of all the members of the Commission including its Chairman /Secretary and initiate CBI Inquiry for free and fair investigation of the case”.

September 24, 2022
