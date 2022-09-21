Arunachal: Aspirants organize a unique protest by crowdfunding for APPSC

ITANAGAR- In a unique protest, a group of aggrieved aspirants and unemployed youths on Wednesday organized a donation camp here at the NE Departmental store in aid of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) office.

The group said the crowdfunding was held to register their protest against the APPSC which conducts the state’s most prestigious job recruitments.

“Despite enjoying lucrative jobs and other govt-aided perks, the top officials of the commission are found selling question papers before the examination and most of the times rigging competitive exams. Maybe they are not getting enough salary and allowances to sustain their lives. Therefore, we are raising funds for them so that they are not tempted to do such malpractices, tampering of question papers in the future,” the youths said.

Stating that the faith and trust of youths have been eroded from the commission after the recent AE (Civil) question paper leakage fiasco, the group said “We demand the government to ensure exemplary punishment to all the culprits involved in the scam for ruining the lives and hardwork of thousands of aspirants and at the same time make genuine efforts to restore the faith among the youths.”

The group suggested for a complete administrative overhaul in the commission and by default transfer/ rotation of top prominent posts in the APPSC office.

A total of fifteen hundred, ninety-six ad twenty-five rupees was collected in the donation drive.

The amount was handed to Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom in his office chamber, since the APPSC office building was sealed after the fiasco.

Formally receiving the donation, Potom said that it will be handed over to the commission when the office reopens.