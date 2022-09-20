ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal paper leak scam: APPSC cancels AE (Civil) recruitment exam

A total of 415 candidates had appeared in the examination for 33 AE posts.

September 20, 2022
0 1 minute read
ITANAGAR- In the wake of Assistant Engineer (Civil) Mains Examination-2022 question paper leak scam, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on ‘Tuesday cancelled the exam it conducted on August 26 and 27 for filing up of 33 AE (Civil) posts.

‘The decision to cancel the said recruitment examination was taken following the arrest of five ‘persons, including a senior officer of APPSC and two teachers, for their alleged involvement in ‘the paper leak case, amid mounting pressure from the aggrieved candidates and others.

After careful consideration of the records and materials, the Commission is convinced that ‘there is sufficient ground to order cancellation of the recently held Assistant Engineer (Civil) Recruitment ‘Test and Main Examination-2022.

‘Therefore, the Commission hereby cancels the said examinations which were conducted on June 12 (Recruitment Test) and Mains examination on August 26 and 27, 2022 with immediate effect,” read the ‘order’ issued by APPSC Secretary Dr Jayanta Kr Ray on Tuesday.

“It is further decided that candidates who were admitted to the last recruitment test shall be eligible to take the aforesaid examination, for which fresh date will be notified in due course of time,” the APPSC Secretary said.

click here to read official order 

It may be mentioned that based on a preliminary probe following a written complaint from one of the candidates, the Itanagar Police first arrested one Akhilesh Yadav, teacher of a city-based private coaching institute, and a candidate, Thomas Gaduk on September 11 and on September 16, Tanyang Gaduk (father of Thomas), alleged middleman Tama Saroh (junior teacher of a State-run school), and finally, Taket Jerang, Deputy Secretary cum Deputy Controller of Examination, APPSC.

‘Meanwhile, the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANY) demanded the Police department to conduct a ‘free and fair investigation’ into the AE (Civil) Mains Examination paper leak case. Appreciating the SP Jimmy Chiram-led Itanagar Capital Complex Police for arresting the five ‘persons in connection with the paper leak scam, the youth body said in a statement, “Exemplary ‘punishment must be given to the alleged accused persons”.

