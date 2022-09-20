Arunachal: Tage Taki outlines roadmap for Ziro’s prosperity

ZIRO- Minister Agri, Horti, Fisheries, Dairy Development, AH&V and local legislature Tage Taki said that tourism, horticulture, fishery & livestock were the potential key industries that could propel the economic growth chart of Ziro valley leading to all-round development and prosperity of the denizens.

Advocating people of Ziro valley to take advantage of these god-gifted natural bounties, Taki appealed them to focus on these three key areas which is perfectly suited to Ziro and which has the potential to boost the economy of Ziro to great heights if harnessed properly.

Also Read- ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

Taki was speaking at a consultative review meeting involving the District Administration, Zilla Parishad Members,Tanw Supung Dukung (TSD), Apatani Youth Association (AYA), Apatani Women Association of Ziro(AWAZ) and organizers of the Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM).

During the meeting, as part of the ongoing ‘Visual Cleanliness’ of villages during “Swachhata Hi Seva” (SHS), a cleanliness drive within the twin-townships of Ziro-Hapoli and the entire villages was resolved to be carried out on 24th of this month.

While informing that Chief Minister Pema Khandu was likely to visit Ziro on an official tour on 26th, Taki informed that the Chief Minister was likely to inaugurate the newly completed and popular tourist attraction Seeh Lake executed by WRD department, RWD executed PMGSY road from BRTF Road Abulya to Hari-II upto Lempia, PWD executed Lower Ring road from Pine Groove to Hapoli, inauguration of the Multi-Purpose Shopping Complex at Hapoli and a new academic building at St. Claret College.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read- Ziro Festival Of Music to be back this year

The meeting also reviewed the security arrangements to be made for the upcoming Ziro Festival of Music. Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime informed that the turn-out of music lovers from outside the District is expected to cross the 5000 mark.

He directed SP Ziro to make elaborate security arrangements and to strictly enforce the TSD slogan of ‘Ziro-Drug-Zero’ in letter and spirit. Further, the DC also informed that a trial landing of fixed wing Dornier aircraft will take place at Old Ziro ALG on 22nd which would be a ‘watershed in Ziro’s aviation history’ and a trendsetter to other hilly District Headquarters.