Itanagar can’t be developed into a smart city without people’s cooperation- Techi Kaso

ITANAGAR- Itanagar cannot developed into a smart city and a beautiful place with crime free and garbage free until all section of society extend helping hands to the recently elected Municipal corporaters, stated Techi Kaso, MLA, Itanagar.

Kaso was addressing a function of local residents of Ward No-10 here at C Sector today.

Addressing the gathering kaso said that ” There are lots of things which the general public has to understand and have to shoulder their responsibility as a law abiding citizens so that there are less crime and misunderstanding among the leaders and public while delivering the development work for capital, Kaso said.

Kaso appeal all section of society to support all elected leaders, capital administration, capital police and state government for all round development of state in general and capital complex in particular.

IMC corporater from several Wards of Itanagar and Naharlagun area, senior political leaders from various political party among other local officers and general public of Ward No- 10 were present on the occasion.