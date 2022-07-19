ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: AAI conducts first test flight landing at Hollongi Greenfield Airport

A Dornier aircraft, landed at the airport on Tuesday morning.

July 19, 2022
ITANAGAR-   The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on July 19, conducted the first flight test landing at Hollongi Greenfield Airport. A Dornier aircraft, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, landed at the airport at around 10.30 am. The airport near Arunachal Pradesh’s capital Itanagar is all set to be operational from August 15.

“Arunachal Pradesh Soaring High! A proud moment for us all as we cross yet another milestone in our efforts to operationalise Hollongi Greenfield Airport with the first flight test landing by AAI. Grateful to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon Minister @JM_Scindia Ji. Kudos team,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in a Twitter post.

Hollongi is about 15 km from Itanagar. Currently, there is no airport in the vicinity of the state capital, the closest one being Lilabari Airport in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district, at a distance of 80 km from here.

Developed by the AAI with an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore, the Hollongi airport can accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours. It has eight check-in counters.

Once commissioned, the airport will be the first in the state with a runway of 2,300 meters, suitable for the landing and take-off of Boeing 747, one of the largest passenger aircraft.

With an area of 4,100 sqm, the airport would be equipped with all modern facilities for passengers. The terminal will be an energy-efficient building with a rainwater harvesting system and sustainable landscape.

