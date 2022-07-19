Arunachal: 19 Labourers Missing Near India-China Border

ITANAGAR– 18 people from the group of laborers working on the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh are missing, while one has died. These laborers are missing for a week. It is feared that these laborers have died due to drowning in the Kumi river.

According to a missing complaint filed by the contractor , these laborers were engaged in road construction work near the Chinese border and wanted to go to their homes in Assam on the occasion of Eid. The laborers had sought leave from the contractor to go home, but when the demand was not accepted, they all left for Assam on foot. This accident happened with the laborers on the same way.

The missing report was filed at the local police station on July 13, police sources said.

A search operation has been launched in Arunachal Pradesh’s remote Kurung Kumey district, not very far from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, to find a group of 19 road construction workers who went missing two weeks back from a border road construction site in Damin circle. The site is about 300 km from the state capital Itanagar.

There are unconfirmed reports of the recovery of the dead body of one labourer in the Kumey river. Teams have been sent out to verify the veracity of this information, officials said.

Although only one body has been recovered so far, but according to the local people all the laborers have died. The Deputy Commissioner said that on Tuesday, another team would be sent to the spot and efforts would be made to trace the remaining laborers.

So far it is not clear that when and how the laborers drowned in the Kumi river. Were they trying to cross the river? Was the river flowing fast? There are many questions whose answers have not yet been received, due to which the police are also refraining from speaking anything about this accident.

Damin is about 130 km from Koloriang and the construction site is another 15 km from Damin. The LAC with China is about 80 km from Damin, the last administrative circle in that area.