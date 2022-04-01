Arunachal: Him International School Congratulates students for Excellent Results in APSBE Exams

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Him International School, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, feels immensely proud of its students for giving such excellent results in classes V and VIII of Arunachal Board (APSBE) examinations.

The toppers of Him International School have again proved their mettle and delivered an exceptional score in the recent APSBE Exams. Him International School has achieved 100% pass results. The outstanding performance of HIMIS bears testimony to the high quality of education imparted at Him International School.

Gumku Niti from Class VIII has topped with 95.8%, and Pungyeng Cheda from Class V has topped with a percentage of 90.5 %.

On 31st April 2022, Arunachal Board declared Class V and VIII results. The Principal and Management of Him International School also congratulated the students and teachers for the excellent result.

Dr. Maneesh Mangal, principal of the school said, “I am proud of my students and teachers for giving such a wonderful result. It is all their hard work and dedication that paid off”.

“The students not only made their parents proud but also the school and its teachers. The whole faculty of Him International School and I are looking forward to continuing with the same spirit and giving such an excellent result in the future.” said the Principal.