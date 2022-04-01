Arunachal: RGU joins hands with the rest of the nation in participating Parisksha pe Charcha

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) participated in the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha addressed by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Vice Chancellor of RGU, Prof. Saket Kushwaha witnessed the programme along with Deans of various faculties, statutory officers, students and teachers from Government Secondary school, RGU. Apart from the main programme, every Head of the Department along with their faculty members and students also witnessed the event.

The programme begins with the exhibition of innovative and creative presentations by the school students from different states. The Prime minister was quite impressed with the various exhibition and took one autographed radio from one of the participating team of school student. After that the PM interacted with students, teachers, and parents on the 5th edition of PPC. The event was held at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi.

This year a total of 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for the event. The Prime Minister interacted with the students in the event wherein he discussed about various issues ranging from personal and professional issues regarding examination and career.

At the end of the programme the VC also addressed the students participating in the Pariksha Pe Charcha at RGU. He emphasised on the importance of education to become a self-decision maker thereby contributing a positive step in nation building.

The event was broadcasted live on Doordarshan and on You tube channel of MoE, Facebook Live and Swayaprabha channels of MoE. Apart from Doordarshan, the programme was also transmitted by All India Radio, Live web streaming of PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, My.gov.in.