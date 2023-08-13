Itanagar: Students showcase environmental awareness and creativity at inter-school art and literary competitions

ITANAGAR- Students of seven schools from the Itanagar Capital Complex Region enthusiastically engaged in the Inter-school Art and Literary events, held at the Innovation Hub in the Science Centre IG Park today.

The event was organized by the NGOs Youth Mission for Clean River and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre and with the support of the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

The competitions encompassed essay writing, painting, and quiz contests, segmented into Junior, Sub-Junior, and Senior categories. Each segment delved into different sub-themes, such as urbanization with a responsible approach to sustainable development, human activities impacting Arunachal Pradesh’s rivers and forests, reversing environmental degradation, and safeguarding Yagamso River from becoming a polluted drain.

A total of seven events took place during the day, engaging more than 140 students from the participating schools.

In the junior level essay competition, Pooja Chetry, a class 7 student from Green Mount School, secured the first position, while Jukta Moni Boruah, a class 8 student from Government Upper Primary School, IG Park, claimed the second position.

For the secondary level essay competition, Siang Nangkar, a class 10 student of JNK Public School, clinched the top spot, closely followed by Tolum Bosco, a class 10 student from Don Bosco School Jollang, who secured the second position.

In the senior secondary level essay competition, Lingdum Takum, a class 12 student from Government Higher Secondary School Arunodaya, emerged as the winner, with Anem Justina Mossang, a class 11 student from JNK Public School, securing the second position.

The artistic talents of the participants were also on full display in the painting competitions. In the junior level, Lisha Konwar, a class 7 student from Holy Cross School, claimed the first position, while Hage Api, a class 8 student from Green Mount School, secured the second position.

In the secondary level painting competition, Gora Niya, a class 10 student from Don Bosco School Jollang, seized the top spot, while Langha Yazar, a class 9 student from Government Secondary School Chimpu, and Nyojing Wangsu, a class 9 student from JNK School, shared the second position.

Bomge Riram, a class 11 student from Don Bosco School Jollang, demonstrated exceptional artistic skills to win the senior secondary level painting competition, followed by Ayang Yangki Megu, a class 11 student from JNK School, who secured the second position.

The winners were recognized for their achievements with certificates and eco-friendly plantable pens, pencils, and notepads. All participants received participation certificates.

The panel of judges for the events included RGU Research Scholars, Rehfi Mele, and Mudang Onju, Arunachal Times Reporter Chukhu Indu, Himalayan University Assistant Professor Dumo Lollen, Laurel Coaching Entrepreneur Toko Rika, Science & Technology Staff Tania Tagia, and environmental enthusiast Mamili Umbrey.

Speaking to the students, YMCR Chairman SD Loda emphasized the importance of maintaining clean rivers and streams and urged the young participants to cultivate a sense of responsibility for the protection and conservation of the environment.

He said the event was being organized to encourage young minds to engage with environmental issues through their artistic and literary talents, promoting a sustainable and eco-conscious future.