Arunachal: BJP Observes World Environment Day with Green Initiatives and Tree Plantation Drive

ITANAGAR- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arunachal Pradesh observed World Environment Day 2025 with a state-level program held at the State BJP Office, Itanagar, under the global theme “Beat Plastic Pollution.” The event marked the launch of a two-month-long environmental campaign across the state, aiming to promote sustainable living and grassroots environmental action.

Addressing the gathering, State BJP President Kaling Moyong unveiled a statewide program schedule to run until 15th August 2025, covering massive tree plantation, awareness campaigns, and climate-resilience initiatives.

Moyong emphasized the party’s commitment to discipline and implementation, assuring that all centrally directed environmental activities are being executed effectively at the grassroots level.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Flags Off Electric Bus Fleet on World Environment Day 2025

He announced the plantation of 2.5 lakh saplings under the banner of “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,” a tribute to mothers and Mother Earth, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu. He also highlighted the need for proactive climate preparedness by announcing the formation of a State Disaster Management Committee to tackle seasonal challenges like monsoon-triggered floods and landslides.

State Vice-President Tarh Tarak, also the program’s convener, applauded the launch of this campaign series, urging all karyakartas to work diligently and ensure its successful implementation as part of the “Sankalp Se Siddhi” mission.

Also Read- Mass Comm Alumni & YMCR Plant Trees for a Greener RGU on Environment Day

Junty Singpho, another State Vice-President, emphasized the symbolic alignment of the campaign with 11 years of the Modi Government and 9 years of the Pema Khandu Government, highlighting it as a moment to reaffirm commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible governance.

Mrs Kohman L Ngemu, President of the State Mahila Morcha, passionately advocated for tree conservation and revisited the Chipko Movement as a reminder of India’s grassroots environmental activism. She cautioned against the consequences of deforestation, including landslides and flash floods, and stressed the urgent need to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable habits.

Also Read- Governor Leads Green Push on World Environment Day at Raj Bhavan

The event concluded with Kaling Moyong launching a massive tree plantation drive, distributing saplings to party members with a call to action to plant and nurture them as part of the World Environment Day observance.

The program witnessed participation from State General Secretaries Nalong Mize and Tadar Niglar, various State Office Bearers, Morcha leaders, and a large number of enthusiastic party karyakartas, reinforcing BJP Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement.