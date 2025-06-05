Arunachal: Mass Comm Alumni & YMCR Plant Trees for a Greener RGU on Environment Day

ITANAGAR- The Mass Communication Department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) celebrated World Environment Day with a meaningful tree plantation drive, beautifying the department’s compound with a range of ornamental and fruit trees.

The event, organized by the department’s research scholars in collaboration with the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and the Contemporary Communique Club (C3), marked a significant step towards creating a greener campus while fostering a sense of unity between past and present students.

The event was graced by notable alumni of the department, including the President of the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), who praised the initiative for its role in strengthening the bond among alumni and current students.

He encouraged aspiring journalists to uphold the media ethics imparted by the department and honor its legacy through responsible journalism.

He also highlighted the department’s 21-year legacy of producing successful journalists, filmmakers, photographers, and other professionals from Arunachal Pradesh, urging for a more robust alumni network to continue supporting the department’s growth.

Professor Kh Kabi, Head of the Mass Communication Department, lauded the plantation drive as an important step in environmental conservation. “Even small actions like this can create meaningful change,” he said, ensuring that the saplings planted would be nurtured and cared for. He also invited alumni to continue their engagement and support the department’s progress.

The Dean of the Faculty of Communication Studies, Professor Uttam Pegu, appreciated the collaborative effort and promised more such initiatives to strengthen alumni relations. Assistant Professor Sunil Koijam proposed the organization of a two-day alumni meet in October, with the C3 team taking on the role of coordinators.

Keyom Doni, Vice-Chairman of YMCR, expressed gratitude for the department’s partnership and emphasized how the event aligned with this year’s World Environment Day theme: “Ending Plastic Pollution Globally.” He appreciated the organizers’ efforts to avoid plastic waste, such as packaged water bottles and tetra packs, during the event.

The event was made possible with the generous contribution of saplings from Techi Khilli, Range Forest Officer of Itanagar Forest Division, who has consistently supported YMCR’s initiatives. Alumni such as Taya Bagang (IJU-NEC member), Chukhu Indu (Arunachal Times reporter), Gyamar Karme (C3 Chair), and Millo Kado (C3 Vice-Chair) also participated in the event, highlighting the significance of a strong alumni network for fostering collaboration, mentorship, and growth opportunities for current students.