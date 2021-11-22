“Comrades’ Rendezvous” 2021- An Orientation program on APPSC Exam held

Story Highlights Nyatum Doke told that this ‘Comrades’ Meet’ was long impending demand of the aspirants to meet, interact and discuss the nuances of APPSC exam.

ITANAGAR- Nyatum Doke the DIPRO Longding, who is also a YouTube educator organized An orientation Program on APPSC cum interaction program with APPSC Toppers was organized on 21st Nov 2021 at Don Bosco Youth Centre Itanagar. The successful candidates of APPSC 2020 like Nabam Rikam, APPS, Kenge Lendo ASO and K Namchoom, APCS attended the programs and shared their experiences; the young officers interacted with the aspirants and addressed their doubts. They suggested aspirants to stay focus and goal oriented. More than 300 candidates registered for the orientation.

During the program, Nyatum Doke spoke in detail about the nuances of APPSC exam preparation; he shared necessary strategy and also list of materials/resources with the aspirants. Also, orientation classes on “The Art of Essay Writing and Newspaper reading” were taken up by Mr Doke. Then he talked about keeping oneself motivated- he a talked about importance of being proactive, the need to focus on one’s “circle of influence’’ to reduce the circle of concerns. At the end, groups were formed and study materials were distributed.

Nyatum Doke told that this ‘Comrades’ Meet’ was long impending demand of the aspirants to meet, interact and discuss the nuances of APPSC exam. His basic endeavor is to provide necessary guidance and to aid the needy aspirants materials to the young aspirants who could not join coaching institutes, due to various limitation and constrains he added.

“I have come up with a YouTube channel (which has now more than 5000 subscribers), Telegram channels and groups and FB groups where all the necessary materials are shared for free. The youtube channel and other groups have received positive response as it has been joined by thousands of aspirants”. Lastly, mr Doke really appreciated the enthusiasm of the aspirants who volunteered to help in organizing the event

On enquiring, many aspirants said that the program was very helpful for them and it has provided the much necessary direction and motivation to continue the APPSC exam more effectively. They appreciated the efforts of the organizing committee and urged that more such sessions should be conducted in future.