Arunachal

Arunachal: Security forces apprehends 4 ENNG cadres in Changlang dist

They were involved in forceful extortion in Changlang district, said police sources.

November 22, 2021
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal: Security forces apprehends 4 ENNG cadres in Changlang dist
Story Highlights
  • They were apprehended based on the strong human and electronic input established by the security forces.

MIO-  Security Forces apprehended four Eastern Naga National Government (ENGG) cadres from the Namphai – II area of Miao and Nampong area in Changlang district on Sunday.They were involved in forceful extortion in Changlang district, said police sources.

The cadres has been identified as SS Capt Wangjen Pangtha (40), SS Sgt Hunsela Tikhai (24), SS Cpl Monpi Mamai (27) and SS Pvt Nyalu Wangsa (24).

The forces recovered a set of Motorola phones with charger, 5 basic phones, 2 smartphones, 8 sim cards and foreign currencies.

They were apprehended based on the strong human and electronic input established by the security forces.

Related Articles

In another incident, Assam rifles apprehended over ground worker of NSCN-K(YA) from Longkhao village in Arunachal’s Longding district on Friday.

Tags
November 22, 2021
0 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Arunachal: Sarbananda Sonowal announces major initiatives to push AYUSH in Northeast

Arunachal: Sarbananda Sonowal announces major initiatives to push AYUSH in Northeast

November 20, 2021
Arunachal: Army pay tribute to Havildar Sher Bahadur Thapa

Arunachal: Army pay tribute to Havildar Sher Bahadur Thapa

November 20, 2021
Arunachal: CSIR-CIMAP organizes training-cum-demonstration programme under Aroma Mission-II

Arunachal: CSIR-CIMAP organizes training-cum-demonstration programme under Aroma Mission-II

November 20, 2021
Arunachal: Cannabis destruction drive carried out in Bizari village

Arunachal: Cannabis destruction drive carried out in Bizari village

November 20, 2021
Arunachal: One day legal Awareness Programme held at Anini

Arunachal: One day legal Awareness Programme held at Anini

November 19, 2021
Arunachal: Annual Conference of Nguri Abu society begins at Jullang

Arunachal: Annual Conference of Nguri Abu society begins at Jullang

November 19, 2021
Arunachal, Governor BD Mishra, encroachment of forest, schools, govt land 

Arunachal: encroachment of forest, schools, govt land has become a menace throughout the State- says Governor

November 19, 2021
Arunachal: Students of Teacher Training College, Aalo got exposure visit of ICAR, Basar

Arunachal: Students of Teacher Training College, Aalo got exposure visit of ICAR, Basar

November 19, 2021
Itanagar: Students protest in Rajiv Gandhi University against hike in examination fee

Itanagar: Students protest in Rajiv Gandhi University against hike in examination fee

November 18, 2021
Arunachal: Adhoc committee of PRSI Itanagar formed

Arunachal: Adhoc committee of PRSI Itanagar formed

November 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button