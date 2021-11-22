Arunachal: Security forces apprehends 4 ENNG cadres in Changlang dist

Story Highlights They were apprehended based on the strong human and electronic input established by the security forces.

MIO- Security Forces apprehended four Eastern Naga National Government (ENGG) cadres from the Namphai – II area of Miao and Nampong area in Changlang district on Sunday.They were involved in forceful extortion in Changlang district, said police sources.

The cadres has been identified as SS Capt Wangjen Pangtha (40), SS Sgt Hunsela Tikhai (24), SS Cpl Monpi Mamai (27) and SS Pvt Nyalu Wangsa (24).

The forces recovered a set of Motorola phones with charger, 5 basic phones, 2 smartphones, 8 sim cards and foreign currencies.

They were apprehended based on the strong human and electronic input established by the security forces.

In another incident, Assam rifles apprehended over ground worker of NSCN-K(YA) from Longkhao village in Arunachal’s Longding district on Friday.