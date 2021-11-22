VIRAL
Viral Videos: Monks Dance to “Aila Re Aila” and many more songs

The video has been shared on Instagram by a user that goes by the name monks_himalayan.

November 22, 2021
  • All these videos went viral, with thousands of likes and many people loved how the monks are spreading happiness with their dance.

Viral Videos of Monks: A video that has surfaced on the internet which shows a group of monks dancing to the song, Aila Re Aila, from the movie, Sooryavanshi. The video has grabbed the attention of netizens who shared their reactions to the clip.

The video has been shared on Instagram by a user that goes by the name monks_himalayan. In the video, the group of monks can be seen performing some incredible moves to the Aila Re Aila song. The video shows six monks shaking a leg to the song from Sooryavanshi and the video ends with the monks showcasing some random dance moves.

Also Watch This- Pema Khandu shares video of children performing traditional dance goes viral

Watch This Viral Video “Aila Re Aila”

In a another viral video, two monks can be seen dancing to the rhythm of Manike Mage Hithe, proving that music knows no boundaries, languages, races, religions. The video shows them perfecting the dance steps and their expressions are on point.

Also Watch This – A Folk singer is showered with bucketful of notes in viral video

“Everyone! Keep your face up in the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow. Stay positive. Better days are on their way,” read the caption of the video shared by a page called Himalayas monks.

WATCH ANOTHER VIRAL VIDEO “Manike Mage Hithe”

Watch one more viral video ” Deva Shree Ganesha “

All these videos went viral, with thousands of likes and many people loved how the monks are spreading happiness with their dance. On the other hand, some were also skeptical and opined that it’s not right for monks to share dance videos.

However, they were soon shut down by supporters who saw no wrong with monks dancing. Defending them, one user commented, ”I am writing this to all people who commented stop this. I just wanna say whats wrong with this you cowards.. If he gets happy doin this let him.. You are not suppose to judge or stop someone happiness. Keep it up brother.. They all are s**t. You don’t worry.”

November 22, 2021
