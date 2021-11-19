Arunachal: Pema Khandu shares video of children performing traditional dance goes viral

VIRAL
Khandu shared the clip and wrote, ‘This is our Arunachal….Colorful, happy, cheerful with full of life and energy."

November 19, 2021
ITANAGAR-  Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, recently shared a colourful  video of children dancing to the rhythm of a cheerful folk song, which gone viral in social media.

In this 50-second clip shared by the Pema Khandu,  a group of kids can be seen wearing traditional clothes and dancing cheerfully to the tunes of a folk song. A group of women, also dressed in traditional attire, can be seen in the video as well. The women are a singing folk song while the children are dancing merrily to the rhythm.

In the video, Pema Khandu is also seen clapping and encouraging the children. Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering also seen dancing with the to encourage them.

Khandu shared the clip and wrote, ‘This is our Arunachal….Colorful, happy, cheerful with full of life and energy.” He wrote that this video featured a traditional dance by children who belonged to the West Kameng district’s Khazalang village.

Watch Video

The video is of a folk dance performed by the Sajolang or Miji tribe of West and East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. The affection and colorful traditional ensemble add to the spirit of Arunachal Pradesh.

The clip was shared on 17 November and has garnered more than 31,000 views and 2,000 likes on Twitter.

Internet users have showered their love, posting comments on how adorable the children look and also saying that the atmosphere is extremely friendly, positive and happy.

Many users said that the wholesome clip stole their hearts. Some wrote that the video was very cute and thanked Khandu for sharing a video of these charming kids.

