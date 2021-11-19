Arunachal

Arunachal: Students of Teacher Training College, Aalo got exposure visit of ICAR, Basar



November 19, 2021
BASAR-   A student’s field trip organized by Teachers Training College (B. Ed.), Aalo to showcase the various technologies developed by ICAR-Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar to their students. About 100 students and faculty were participated.

The mandates and achievement of ICAR-Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar was highlighted by Dr.  Raghuveer Singh, Scientist (Plant Pathology) & in-charge head of the centre followed by a field exposure visit with students-scientists interaction.

Badapmain Makdoh, Scientist (Agronomy) demonstrated the students about the Integrated farming system-based model.

Dr. T. Angami, Scientist (Fruit Science) explained the methods of plant propagation and importance of protected cultivation of vegetables.

Techniques of nursery bed preparation and plant protection measures on king chilli and tomato under rain shelter also explained thoroughly by Plant Pathologist.

The students were delighted over getting such an exposure visit arranged by TTC, Aalo in collaboration with ICAR, Basar.

November 19, 2021
