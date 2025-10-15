Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends 49th Foundation Day of All Nyishi Youth Association, Calls for Youth Empowerment and Cultural Preservation

Itanagar

He emphasized youth empowerment, skill development, cultural preservation, and the government’s commitment to building a Viksit Arunachal through the State Youth Policy 2025.

ITANAGAR-  Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today attended the 49th Foundation Day and Golden Jubilee kickoff celebration of the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) at Nyokum Lapang, Itanagar, where he called upon the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to become proactive agents of change, development, and cultural preservation.

Congratulating ANYA on completing 49 years of dedicated service, Mein lauded the association’s continuous efforts in preserving cultural identity, promoting education, and driving social welfare within the Nyishi community.

Addressing a large gathering, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasized the critical role of youth as the future architects of Arunachal Pradesh, pointing out that nearly 60% of India’s population comprises young people. He urged youth leaders to focus on education, entrepreneurship, skill development, and women empowerment to strengthen the state’s economic and social foundations.

Mein highlighted that the government has introduced the Arunachal Pradesh State Youth Policy 2025, a landmark initiative aimed at empowering young people to become active contributors to progress, innovation, and sustainable development. The policy focuses on quality education, mental and physical health, sustainable employment, leadership development, and cultural and biodiversity conservation.

Encouraging the youth to channel their energy into innovation, skill building, and responsible technology use, Mein also reminded them of their duty to protect the state’s environment, heritage, and historical sites—including the 300-year-old monasteries, Parshuram Kund, Bhishmak Nagar, and World War II landmarks, which are of immense historical and tourism value.

He reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to providing platforms, opportunities, and resources that nurture youth talent and leadership while fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.

Concluding his address, the Deputy Chief Minister called for collective action to build a culturally vibrant, self-reliant, and environmentally sustainable Arunachal Pradesh for future generations.

The event was also attended by Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Water Resources Biyuram Wahge, President of the Nyishi Elite Society Prof. Tana Showren, MLA Raga Rotom Tebin, and several other dignitaries and community leaders.

