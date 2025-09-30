Itanagar

Arunachal: Himalayan University Organizes Women’s Health Checkup Camp under Viksit Bharat@2047

The program began with a welcome address by Dr. Yapu Lida, HoD (Nursing), followed by the felicitation of guests.

ITANAGAR- Himalayan University, Jullang Campus, Itanagar, successfully organized a Women’s Health Checkup Camp on September 30 as part of the nationwide Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative. The event, held at the University Auditorium, saw active participation from the institution’s female staff and was aimed at fostering awareness and preventive healthcare for women.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Prakash Divakaran highlighted the importance of prioritizing women’s health as a cornerstone of holistic societal development. “Preventive healthcare and awareness are essential for empowering women in academia and beyond,” he noted.

Chief Guest and Registrar, Mr. Vijay Tripathi, commended the initiative, stressing that regular health checkups enhance both productivity and well-being, especially for women balancing personal and professional responsibilities.

The Department of Nursing led the camp from 10:20 am to 1:30 pm, providing comprehensive screenings and consultations. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Nyater Ado, HoD (Botany), who expressed gratitude to the University leadership, faculty, and staff for their support.

Among those present were faculty and staff members including Dr. Raja, Dr. Sobeerr, Dr. Sahidul, Dr. Prem, Dr. Kasnam, Ms. Joram Yari, Ms. Daminu Josham, Dr. Jiyaul Haque, Abdur Raheed, Lishi, Biki, and Dr. Rajesh.

The camp reaffirmed Himalayan University’s commitment to promoting health, empowerment, and awareness within its community, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

