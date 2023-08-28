ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: Women Helpline-181 in WCD control room launched

ITANAGAR-  As a part of the initiative taken by Ministry of Women and Child Development ( WCD ) with the aim to provide  one-stop solutions to  women and to achieve the goal of “One Nation, One helpline”  the Department of Women and Child Development in the State has launched Women Helpline-181, on Monday in the presence of Joint  Secretary WCD, Jalash Pertin,  Deputy Director T.W Thungon,  along with the call takers of Women  Helpline, WCD control room and the staffs of the State Hub for Empowerment of Women(SHEW), WCD Itanagar.

Arunachal Pradesh is one amongst the 12 states including Haryana, Mizoram, Bihar, Ladakh, Sikkim, Goa, Telengana, Meghalaya, Chandigarh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu selected for the first phase for integration of WHL-181 with Emergency Response Support System (ERSS)-112.

The Women Helpline under Mission Shakti scheme intends to provide toll free 24×7 immediate and emergency response to women affected by violence through referral linking with appropriate authority such as police, one stop centre, hospital and provide information about women related government schemes programs across the country through a single uniform number.

Women Helpline (WHL) 181 will be integrated with One Stop Centre (OSC) in every district to provide integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence, both in public and private spaces and under one roof.

All incoming calls to the Women Helpline 181 will land at WCD Control Room, set up in the Directorate of Women and Child Development, Itanagar and will be routed to the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 112 or the OSCs depending on the nature of help required. All the calls to 181 are classified into three categories namely, Emergency, Non-Emergency and information calls.

